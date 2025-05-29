403
Kuwait Crown Prince, Japan PM Hold Official Talks In Tokyo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held an official round of talks Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, in Tokyo.
The talks were preceded by an official reception ceremony for His Highness the Crown Prince by the Japanese Prime Minister, included a military parade and the playing of the national anthems of the countries.
During the reception, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and conveyed the best greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Japan and its friendly people.
His Highness affirmed Kuwait's desire to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries to reach the level of strategic partnership.
Further, His Highness lauded Japan's supportive stance for Kuwaiti rights during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, recalling the historical relations that have bound the two friendly countries since 1958.
In turn, the Japanese Premier welcomed the official visit of His Highness the Crown Prince, praising the depth of the historical relations that bind the two friendly countries and peoples.
The latest regional and global developments were touched on during the talks.
The talks were attended by the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince. (end) aa
