Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Billie Eilish Takes Top Prize At American Music Awards

2025-05-29 04:25:21
Pop singer Billie Eilish landed the top honour at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year at a red-carpet ceremony that hands out trophies based on fan votes.

The Birds of a Feather singer claimed the prize over other nominees including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen and Zack Bryan.

"This is so crazy. I feel speechless," Eilish said in a video from Europe, where she is on tour. "I wish I could be there tonight."

That's So True singer Gracie Abrams, winner of new artist of the year, also sent a recorded video from a location on tour to accept her honour. She thanked her fans, who she said "I have been lucky enough to learn from."

"They have reminded me of the light that exists out there," Abrams said.

SZA took home AMA accolades for female RB artist and for RB song for Saturn. Becky G was named favorite female Latin artist.

The festivities opened with host Jennifer Lopez singing and dancing to a six-minute medley of 23 hits by the nominees. The songs included Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso and Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em.

The show was broadcast live on CBS from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

