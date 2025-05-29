403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-African leader`s visit to Washington marks notable moment in US-Africa ties
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s May 21 visit to Washington marked a notable moment in US-Africa relations. It was the first official visit by an African leader since Donald Trump assumed the US presidency. The visit followed months of diplomatic strain, with Washington applying public pressure on South Africa over unproven allegations of "white genocide."
South Africa became one of the earliest African nations to face direct scrutiny from the Trump administration. Prior to implementing tariffs or engaging in disputes with other world leaders, Trump cut economic aid to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of the white minority and policies deemed misaligned with American interests. Further tensions emerged when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the G20 summit in Johannesburg, accusing South Africa of adopting anti-American positions.
Rather than reacting confrontationally, South Africa responded with measured patience. Given its pivotal economic and political role in the region, Washington refrained from taking more drastic action. The primary consequence for South Africa was a reduction in annual US aid—approximately $200–$300 million—which mainly supported NGOs and universities that are often critical of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
Despite high-profile statements and gestures from figures like Rubio and Elon Musk, South Africa maintained its course. Controversial policies, such as the expropriation law, remain intact, and Pretoria has not withdrawn its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Meanwhile, public rhetoric from Trump and Musk has softened, helping ease tensions.
Notably, Ramaphosa was accompanied to Washington by prominent white South Africans, including golf legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and billionaire Johann Rupert—Trump’s golf associate and head of the Richemont luxury goods empire. Their presence signaled the influence and integration of white South Africans in the country's business and social fabric.
The meeting between Trump and Ramaphosa avoided public discord, with analysts praising the South African president’s diplomatic restraint. Trump, however, faced criticism for being underprepared—highlighted by his erroneous use of images from violence in Congo, which he misattributed to South Africa. Nonetheless, sources confirmed that meaningful discussions took place privately.
South Africa became one of the earliest African nations to face direct scrutiny from the Trump administration. Prior to implementing tariffs or engaging in disputes with other world leaders, Trump cut economic aid to South Africa, citing concerns over the treatment of the white minority and policies deemed misaligned with American interests. Further tensions emerged when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the G20 summit in Johannesburg, accusing South Africa of adopting anti-American positions.
Rather than reacting confrontationally, South Africa responded with measured patience. Given its pivotal economic and political role in the region, Washington refrained from taking more drastic action. The primary consequence for South Africa was a reduction in annual US aid—approximately $200–$300 million—which mainly supported NGOs and universities that are often critical of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
Despite high-profile statements and gestures from figures like Rubio and Elon Musk, South Africa maintained its course. Controversial policies, such as the expropriation law, remain intact, and Pretoria has not withdrawn its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Meanwhile, public rhetoric from Trump and Musk has softened, helping ease tensions.
Notably, Ramaphosa was accompanied to Washington by prominent white South Africans, including golf legends Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and billionaire Johann Rupert—Trump’s golf associate and head of the Richemont luxury goods empire. Their presence signaled the influence and integration of white South Africans in the country's business and social fabric.
The meeting between Trump and Ramaphosa avoided public discord, with analysts praising the South African president’s diplomatic restraint. Trump, however, faced criticism for being underprepared—highlighted by his erroneous use of images from violence in Congo, which he misattributed to South Africa. Nonetheless, sources confirmed that meaningful discussions took place privately.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment