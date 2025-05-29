Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Georgia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Qatar, Georgia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation


2025-05-29 03:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday in Tbilisi with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia H E Alexander Khvtisiashvili. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, and Qatar's efforts to facilitate dialogue and mediate in resolving disputes through peaceful means.

MENAFN29052025000063011010ID1109609289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search