Qatar, Georgia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday in Tbilisi with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia H E Alexander Khvtisiashvili. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments, and Qatar's efforts to facilitate dialogue and mediate in resolving disputes through peaceful means.
