Germany rejects Ukraine’s demand for Taurus missiles
(MENAFN) Germany has decided not to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles, according to Bild, citing unnamed government sources. The decision comes after months of hesitation in Berlin over concerns that such a move could provoke significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss ongoing Western military support. However, Bild reports that a major shift in policy is unlikely, and that the issue of supplying Taurus missiles — dubbed the “T-question” — remains a sensitive and largely avoided topic among German officials.
Taurus missiles, capable of reaching targets up to 500 kilometers away, have long been requested by Ukraine. Despite this, Berlin is reportedly preparing alternative support options, such as additional Mars-2 multiple rocket launchers. These systems, already delivered in 2022, have a significantly shorter range of up to 85 kilometers and fire GPS-guided missiles like the M30 and M31, which are reportedly less effective due to Russian countermeasures.
In place of direct missile deliveries, Germany is also considering helping Ukraine build its own long-range cruise missile capabilities. According to Bild, Berlin may invest millions of euros to support Kyiv's domestic weapons production, with ambitions for some Ukrainian-made missiles to reach ranges as far as 2,500 kilometers.
Earlier this week, Chancellor Merz stated that Western allies no longer restrict Ukraine from using supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory, noting that the decision had been made months ago. However, President Zelensky said formal approval for such actions has not yet been granted, though he hinted it could be on the horizon.
In response to these developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that lifting the strike-range limits would be seen as a “serious escalation” and would severely damage prospects for peace.
Germany’s former chancellor, Olaf Scholz, had also rejected the idea of supplying Taurus missiles, stressing that such deliveries would necessitate deploying German personnel, which he argued could draw the country directly into the conflict.
