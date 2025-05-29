Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Communication Towers, UAV Takeoff Position In Kursk Sector

2025-05-29 01:22:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the Prime strike unmanned aerial systems unit, part of the 5th detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, successfully destroyed a Russian UAV takeoff position, seven hideouts, two artillery positions, a dugout, a firing post, a truck, and two telecommunications towers in the Kursk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the State Border Guard Service, accompanied by a relevant video.

"Combat drone pilots from the Prime strike unmanned aerial systems unit of the 5th border detachment continue to deliver devastating strikes against enemy targets in the Kursk sector," the statement reads. "Border guard operators successfully eliminated several critical targets, including an enemy UAV takeoff position, a raft shelter, seven enemy hideouts, two artillery positions, a dugout, a firing post, a truck, and two telecommunications towers."

Read also: Ukrainian forces down 71 of 88 Russian drones

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, FPV drone operators from the Steel Frontier detachment destroyed two Russian all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and one enemy hideout housing personnel in the Kursk sector.

