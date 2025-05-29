Evacuation Of People From Bilopilia And Khotyn Communities Continues In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are evacuating people from the Bilopilia and Khotyn communities in Sumy region, which are shelled by Russian troops on a daily basis.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook and posted a video.

“In Sumy region, evacuation measures from border settlements that come under Russian fire every day do not stop. Today, thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers, local authorities and volunteers, we managed to evacuate people from Bilopilia and Khotyn communities,” the SES said.

Given the constant threat, evacuations are carried out at specific addresses, using armored vehicles of the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Bilopilia community of Sumy region, Russian troops struck several times at a house in which rescuers had extinguished a fire