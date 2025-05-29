Evacuation Of People From Bilopilia And Khotyn Communities Continues In Sumy Region
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook and posted a video.
“In Sumy region, evacuation measures from border settlements that come under Russian fire every day do not stop. Today, thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers, local authorities and volunteers, we managed to evacuate people from Bilopilia and Khotyn communities,” the SES said.Read also: Qatar helps return 68 Ukrainian children home - Lubinets
Given the constant threat, evacuations are carried out at specific addresses, using armored vehicles of the State Emergency Service.
As Ukrinform reported, in the Bilopilia community of Sumy region, Russian troops struck several times at a house in which rescuers had extinguished a fire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment