Chaos, Bloodshed In Rafah As Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens, Global Outcry Intensifies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The humanitarian and security crisis in Rafah, southern Gaza, has escalated sharply following a deadly breakdown in a US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution initiative, further exposing the collapse of ceasefire efforts and deepening the territory's descent into famine and lawlessness.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation and violence on Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians gathered at an aid center in western Rafah. Israeli forces reportedly opened fire during the chaotic distribution process, killing and injuring civilians. Several young men were detained under what witnesses called humiliating conditions, including forced iris scans and strip searches.

On Wednesday, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 28 new deaths and 179 injuries in the preceding 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, to over 54,000, with more than 123,000 wounded. The Ministry also confirmed that at least 60 children have died from hunger-related causes in the past week alone. Of Gaza's 38 hospitals, only 16 remain partially functional, and medical supplies are nearing complete depletion.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric called the situation“heartbreaking” and reiterated demands for all border crossings to be opened immediately to allow the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods.“The United Nations and our partners are ready to scale up relief operations, but we are being blocked by restrictions that make that impossible,” he said.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, speaking from Japan, criticized the US-backed aid system currently operating in Gaza, describing it as a“waste of resources and a distraction from ongoing atrocities.” He stressed that established humanitarian agencies have the expertise to manage distribution effectively and must be allowed to resume their life-saving operations.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also condemned the shootings at the aid center, describing Tuesday's events as“cruel and shocking.” According to the commission, 47 civilians were injured by Israeli gunfire while attempting to collect food from a facility operated by the US- and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provoked widespread international backlash after denying the existence of famine in Gaza. Speaking at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in West Jerusalem, he cited the physical condition of Palestinian detainees as evidence.“Thousands of prisoners have removed their shirts, and not one of them appears emaciated-quite the opposite,” he claimed, suggesting this disproved reports of widespread starvation.

Hamas condemned the remarks as“criminal” and“a confession of mass humiliation,” accusing Israel of war crimes and calling for Netanyahu's statements to be documented by international courts.“These words reflect a detachment from humanity and a contempt for the suffering of two million displaced Palestinians, many of whom have died from hunger and disease,” the group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks remain deadlocked. According to Haaretz, indirect negotiations are ongoing but have made little progress. Israel's current proposal reportedly does not include a binding commitment to end the war-an impasse that has prevented a breakthrough.

Hamas, via US envoy Steve Weitecov, has submitted a counter-proposal calling for a permanent ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the formation of a professional body to oversee post-war governance in Gaza. The group says it is awaiting a formal response from mediators.

In a significant diplomatic development, Ireland on Wednesday became the first European Union country to pass legislation banning imports from companies operating in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. The measure is intended to signal disapproval of Israeli settlement policy and could encourage similar actions across the EU, raising fears in Israel of growing economic isolation.

As the war enters its 600th day, international pressure on Israel is mounting. Humanitarian organizations continue to warn of a“slow genocide” unfolding in Gaza, as aid remains blocked, hospitals collapse, and diplomatic channels fail to deliver relief. The situation, observers say, is becoming increasingly untenable with each passing day.