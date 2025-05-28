Juneteenth 2025 In Leimert Park: A Celebration Of Freedom, Culture, And Community

Black Family Juneteenth Celebration 2015

Historic Cultural Hub Hosts LA's Premier Juneteenth Festival with Music, Art, Wellness Programming, and Community Unity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Leimert Park Village Merchants Association proudly presents what is widely regarded as the largest and most vibrant Juneteenth celebration in Los Angeles. This annual event honors the legacy of freedom and the enduring strength of Black culture and community in the heart of historic Leimert Park Village.Leimert Park Village has long been a cornerstone for Black art, music, business, and activism. This cultural landmark continues to be where generations gather to celebrate identity, resilience, and heritage. Hosting Juneteenth here carries deep significance-it serves as both a commemoration of emancipation and a living tribute to unity and progress."Hosting Juneteenth in Leimert Park is deeply meaningful for our community. It's a time for Black people to celebrate our culture, unity, and history-but it's also an invitation for all communities to come together in harmony. While many young people may not fully know the history of Juneteenth due to gaps in education, this celebration offers a powerful way to reconnect, honor our roots, and show the next generation the strength of the village. We welcome everyone to join us in this vibrant expression of culture, joy, and togetherness," said Queen Aminah, Head of the Leimert Village Association.Community Partnership and SupportCity leadership has played a vital role in this year's success. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, representing Council District 10, has provided critical support, including permits, tents, tables, chairs, staging, and portable restrooms. In collaboration, the Leimert Park Village Merchants Association supplies sound systems and event security. The celebration will also feature a dedicated cooling area for elders and a VIP lounge at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center.Event Details and ProgrammingThe celebration runs from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and features dynamic cultural programming and entertainment for all ages. The day begins with a Women's Drum Circle and Libation Ceremony, followed by performances from a 30-member jazz band, line dancing, and DJ sets. It culminates with a fashion show at Sole Folks at 5:00 PM.Health and Wellness FocusA highlight of this year's celebration is the Wellness and Health Pavilion tent, organized and facilitated by Dr. Cherilyn Lee, who will serve as the lead speaker. Dr. Samuel Peters III will deliver the keynote address. Attendees can meet some of the community's top holistic practitioners, herbalists, and nutritionists. The pavilion will offer health screenings, mental health information, and comprehensive wellness resources.Additional programming includes live Reggae and R&B performances and a curated art gallery exhibit to complete the festivities.Sponsors and Community SupportThe Leimert Park Village Merchants Association thanks the following sponsors for their support in celebrating community and unity: Queen Aminah Clothing, Nappily Apothecary, Sole Folks Community, and the City of Los Angeles.Additional InformationFor vendor participation and complete festival details, visit:Vendor inquiries: (805) 764-1919For press inquiries, contact: ...About Leimert Park Village: A historic cultural hub in Los Angeles, Leimert Park Village has served as a vital center for Black arts, culture, and community for decades, continuing to foster creativity, entrepreneurship, and cultural celebration.

