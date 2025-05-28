Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Strikes Destroy Last Plane At Yemen's Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sanaa: Israeli air strikes blew up the last remaining plane at rebel-held Yemen's international airport, Israel and a Yemeni official said on Wednesday, weeks after an earlier attack inflicted major damage.

An air raid involving multiple strikes hit the Yemenia Airways plane and the runway at Sanaa airport, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV channel posted on X, decrying "Israeli aggression".

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from a stricken plane on the tarmac, in a video posted on X by Sanaa airport director Khaled al-Shaief who said it was Yemenia's last operational aircraft.

The airport had only resumed limited commercial services on May 17, according to Houthi authorities, after it was closed by a heavy Israeli attack that destroyed six planes 11 days earlier.

The Houthis, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians, have been firing on Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war.

