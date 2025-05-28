GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 28/05: Trigger Bullish Run -Chart
- The British pound breaking above the 1.3650 level is a very strong sign, and I would be a buyer. I would have a stop loss of 1.3550, aiming for the 1.3925 level.
The technical analysis for this pair is obviously very bullish as of late, but when you look at longer-term charts, we are in an area that has faced quite a bit of trouble, and therefore it will be interesting to see if we can clear that 1.3650 level, because that is an important figure from a longer-term charts. If we can break above there, then the market could go looking to the 1.40 level, but I think we need some type of catalyst to make that happen. On a pullback, the 1.34 level should be supported, but if it does not offer enough support to keep the market somewhat afloat, then we could drop all the way down to the 1.32 level, where the 50 Day EMA currently resides. This obviously is a technical indicator that a lot of people will watch to determine the overall trend.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if we do break above the 1.3650 level, the market is likely to see this pair take off toward the 1.40 level, but I do recognize that we are a little stretched at the moment, so a pullback might actually help the bullish traders as well. Ultimately, I do think that you continue to see a lot of noise, but the British pound is a little bit different than many other currencies, due to the fact that the United Kingdom and the United States have a trade signed.Ready to trade the GBP/USD Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment