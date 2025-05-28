2025 Annual General Meeting Of Teamviewer SE Shareholders Elect New Supervisory Board Member And Approve All Agenda Items By A Clear Majority

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

all agenda items by a clear majority Goppingen/Germany, May 28, 2025 – At this year's Annual General Meeting of TeamViewer SE, 56.48 percent of the share capital was represented. The event was held as a virtual meeting, enabling shareholders to directly interact and ask questions live The shareholders approved all agenda items by a clear majority and confirmed James Jeffrey (Jeff) Kinder as an independent member on the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. Jeff Kinder had been appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order in February 2025. He joins Ralf W. Dieter (chairman), Dr Abraham (Abe) Peled, Swantje Conrad, Axel Salzmann, Hera Kitwan Siu, Christina Stercken and Dr Joachim (Joe) Heel on the Supervisory Board. Jeff Kinder succeeds Dr Jörg Rockenhäuser, who resigned after a successful decade as member of the Supervisory Board in December 2024. “TeamViewer is a healthy company with a very attractive financial profile. We continue to show good growth, high profitability and strong cash flow,” says Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer.“Over the past year, we have significantly developed TeamViewer. We drove product innovation, acquired numerous new customers, and expanded our partnerships. We further developed our strategy and acquired the British software company 1E. TeamViewer is therefore very well positioned to grow successfully in a difficult market environment. Our solutions support customers with the major challenges of our time – from digitalization and automation to hybrid working and mitigating skill shortages.” Detailed information on the voting results and the Annual General Meeting in general can be found on the company's website: . ### About TeamViewer TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology-enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better. In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues, more than 660,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces-from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises-empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance-leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,800 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at .

