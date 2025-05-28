EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM

Vonovia SE: AGM approves €1.22 dividend and appoints Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck to the Supervisory Board

2025 Annual General Meeting Vonovia SE: AGM approves €1.22 dividend and appoints Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck to the Supervisory Board Bochum, 28 May 2025 – Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) held its Annual General Meeting today. The shareholders resolved to pay a dividend of €1.22 per share (2023: €0.90) for the 2024 financial year, as proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board. This represents an increase of around 36% compared with the previous year and underlines the company's successful trajectory. As in previous years, shareholders can choose between scrip dividends and traditional cash dividends. A large majority of shareholders also approved all the other items on the agenda, including the election of two new Supervisory Board members: Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck. They succeed the outgoing Supervisory Board members Dr Ute Geipel-Faber and Hildegard Müller, whose terms of office ended as planned at this year's AGM.“The Supervisory Board is gaining two seasoned members with international management experience: Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck, both of whom have held positions on DAX supervisory boards. They are expected to make a significant contribution to the development of Vonovia, drawing on their extensive expertise. So I'm looking forward to working with them,” says Clara C. Streit, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE.“I would especially like to express my gratitude to Dr Ute Geipel-Faber and Hildegard Müller for their many years of dedicated service on the Supervisory Board. With their valuable expertise, fresh perspectives and strong commitment, they have played a key role in shaping the company's path to market leadership,” says Streit. All current and former members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by a large majority. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Frankfurt were appointed as auditors for the current financial year.



At the time of the vote, the number of shareholders present was 65.38 % (2024: 68.67 %). The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are published at . Supplementary material on the Annual General Meeting is also available at . Financial calendar 2025: 06.08.2025: Half-Year Report 2025 06.11.2025: Interim Statement for the Third Quarter 2025 About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. With 535,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on the development and rental of modern and energy-efficient housing. Vonovia focuses on sustainability as the core of its growth policy and offers tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service. The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,300 employees.

