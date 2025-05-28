NCW Honours Acid Attack Survivor For Her Extraordinary Resilience And Achievements

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday organised a special event to honour 'Kaafi', an acid attack survivor whose unwavering courage and determination have inspired countless others.

The event was presided over by Vijaya K. Rahatkar, Chairperson of the NCW, and included the unveiling of a special booklet dedicated to the support and rights of acid attack survivors.

Kaafi's story is one of rare resilience-she was attacked at the age of three. She spent almost six years in the hospital. Her family, whose unwavering love and faith in her future is reflected in her name-'Kaafi', meaning 'enough'-has been her constant source of strength. Despite the trauma and challenges she faced, Kaafi has excelled in her academics, topping her 10th standard exams and now her 12th as well.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson NCW Vijaya K. Rahatkar said,“Kaafi's story is a testament to the power of courage and determination. She has shown us that real beauty lies not in appearances but in the strength of spirit. The NCW salutes and honours her for being a shining example to all.”

Kaafi's inspiring words at the event also moved everyone present. She said that real beauty is that of courage, a message that echoed deeply with all attendees.

During the event, the NCW released a special booklet focusing on acid attack survivors. The booklet provides concise information on relevant crimes, legal provisions, and support systems available for survivors, reflecting the Commission's ongoing commitment to advocate for the rights and well-being of acid attack survivors.

This initiative aligns with the broader mission of the NCW to protect and empower women across India, ensuring that every woman can live with dignity and respect.