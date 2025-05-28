MAGEASY Expands Beloved Apple Watch Accessory Line With New Colors, Sizes, Chic Leather And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With these releases, we're curating products with refined design and rugged practicality, serving the modern day elite who live many different lives every day," said Tim Chiang, director at MAGEASY. "Whether you're climbing mountains or navigating daily meetings, we aim for accessories that elevate your look and protect your device without compromise, no matter what role you take on that day."

Odyssey Apple Watch Case

The Odyssey Apple Watch Case, already a top-rated Amazon best-seller, is a favorite among fitness enthusiasts, step counters and professionals alike. Made to fit in with your everyday wardrobe, while holding up to the wear and tear of an adventure, it ensures your tech is secure no matter where the day takes you. The series features a 2-in-1 composite construction, pairing a durable TPU body with a premium aircraft-grade metal frame. The result is a case that offers military-grade protection without sacrificing a sleek, modern look.

Designed to fit the new 42mm and 46mm Apple Watch Series 10, the cases have precision cutouts for easy button access, along with a stylish and durable matte finish. As part of this release, the line will now include three new colorways that align with the latest line of Apple Watch releases and match any look: Midnight Black, Slate Grey, and Titanium.

Nappa Calfskin Leather Apple Watch Band

For those looking to dress up their smartwatch, the Nappa Calfskin Leather Watch Band delivers an urban-classic look while still remaining durable enough for everyday wear. Crafted from ultra-soft, high-quality Nappa leather, this band offers a lightweight, breathable fit that transitions seamlessly from the boardroom to the weekend. This marks an upgrade to MAGEASY's previously acclaimed Classic Band, and includes minimalist stitching and stainless steel hardware for a trendy look.

In addition to its signature urban-inspired aesthetic, MAGEASY also offers the Skin Case & Band Series-a sleek, minimalist choice for Apple Watch users available in a range of colors, thoughtfully designed to complement your everyday look and style.

Deals for Dads

From now through June 16, MAGEASY is offering exclusive discounts on these new offerings, just in time for Father's Day:

Nappa Calfskin Leather Apple Watch Band

Amazon : 33% off, now through June 16

Official Website : 15% off, now through June 16

Odyssey Apple Watch Case

Amazon : Originally $44.99, now $34.99 through June 16

Official Website :15% off, now through June 16

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect Father's Day gift, these offers make it easy to upgrade your Apple Watch in both style and function. Both products are available now on MAGEASY and Amazon .

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2020, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built to make consumers' lives easier and more efficient. With a mission to simplify and improve daily lives in an increasingly tech-dominated world, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. MAGEASY is committed to delivering products that are high quality, innovative, stylish and convenient, fitting the unique lifestyles and experiences of each individual consumer. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY and follow along on Instagram , YouTube and X .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MAGEASY