Mercury Transits Venus In 2025: Golden Period For Aries, Gemini, And Leo


2025-05-28 07:21:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mercury periodically shifts constellations. As it transits the constellation of Venus, a golden age may begin for some zodiac signs.

Mercury is considered the lord of planets. Its transit is very important. Mercury changes constellations frequently. This transit positively impacts some signs but can be challenging for others. According to the almanac, Mercury entered Rohini constellation on May 28th at approximately 5:08 AM. Venus is considered the ruling planet of Rohini.

Leo: Mercury's shift is beneficial for Leos. Finances stabilize. It's an auspicious time for business owners, with potential profits. Peace prevails at home. A new job offer may arise.

Gemini: The change in Mercury's constellation brings good opportunities for Geminis. Family and friend relationships strengthen. Make career decisions wisely. Your partner will be supportive. Take care of your health and watch your words.

Aries: Mercury's transit is very auspicious for Aries. Ongoing problems will start to diminish. With friends' support, success is possible. Happiness, peace, and love are likely in married life. Destiny favors you.

