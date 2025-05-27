Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling In San Antonio

Date set for Rosemont Hill grand opening and ribbon cutting

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-is excited to announce it will host a grand opening event for Rosemont Hill in North Central San Antonio to unveil the community's new two-story model home. New homes at Rosemont Hill are already selling from the low $400s.

Grand opening ceremonies will take place on Thursday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.-featuring model home tours and light refreshments-with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

"We're excited to celebrate the grand opening of Rosemont Hill and invite homebuyers to experience everything this new community has to offer," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "With affordable pricing, stylish home designs, and a convenient location, Rosemont Hill is a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to find their dream home."

Learn more about Rosemont Hill and sign up to be part of our exciting Grand Opening at .

New Homes at Rosemont Hill

Now selling from the low $400s

Offering a versatile lineup of single-family homes, Rosemont Hill is a gated community with quick access to The RIM and The Shops at La Cantera-all available through Century Communities' streamlined online homebuying experience.



Five two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

From 1,681 to 2,057 square feet

Quartz countertops, kitchen backsplash, 42" shaker-style cabinets, luxury wood-look flooring and more included

Stone exteriors and covered patios Gated community with park, playground, dog park, and guest parking

Community Location

10647 Rosemont Pass

San Antonio, TX 78254

210.640.3111

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

