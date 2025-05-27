Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling In San Antonio
Date set for Rosemont Hill grand opening and ribbon cutting
SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-is excited to announce it will host a grand opening event for Rosemont Hill in North Central San Antonio to unveil the community's new two-story model home. New homes at Rosemont Hill are already selling from the low $400s.
Grand opening ceremonies will take place on Thursday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.-featuring model home tours and light refreshments-with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.
"We're excited to celebrate the grand opening of Rosemont Hill and invite homebuyers to experience everything this new community has to offer," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "With affordable pricing, stylish home designs, and a convenient location, Rosemont Hill is a fantastic opportunity for buyers looking to find their dream home."
Learn more about Rosemont Hill and sign up to be part of our exciting Grand Opening at .
New Homes at Rosemont Hill
Now selling from the low $400s
Offering a versatile lineup of single-family homes, Rosemont Hill is a gated community with quick access to The RIM and The Shops at La Cantera-all available through Century Communities' streamlined online homebuying experience.
-
Five two-story floor plans
Up to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
From 1,681 to 2,057 square feet
Quartz countertops, kitchen backsplash, 42" shaker-style cabinets, luxury wood-look flooring and more included
Stone exteriors and covered patios
Gated community with park, playground, dog park, and guest parking
Community Location
10647 Rosemont Pass
San Antonio, TX 78254
210.640.3111
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
