Azerbaijani Judokas Crowned European Champions In Latvia

Azerbaijani judokas have been crowned champions at European Judo Championships Veterans Riga 2025 held in Latvia, Azernews reports. They achieved impressive victories in their respective categories.

In the M-4 age category, Babek Hajiyev (60 kg), Vagif Karimov (73 kg), and Emil Huseynov (100 kg) dominated the competition, defeating all their opponents and claiming the European Championship title. Their remarkable performances earned them the prestigious gold medals.

In the women's category, Zulfiyya Huseynova (F-6, 70 kg) also emerged victorious, defeating all her rivals to become the European Champion. Her triumph added to Azerbaijan's success at the championship.

On the first day of the competition, Farhad Rajabli (M-8, 90 kg) won the gold medal, continuing the country's dominance in the tournament.

In the M-3 age category, Samir Ismayilov (81 kg) secured a bronze medal, further contributing to Azerbaijan's medal haul.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.