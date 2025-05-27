Passenger Forces Diversion Of Japanus Flight
Dhaka: A Houston-bound All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger allegedly attempted to open an exit door mid-flight.
The flight had departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport and was about 9 hours into its 12-hour journey when the diversion was initiated, according to FlightAware.
Fortunately, the flight landed safely at 4:19 am local time, where it was met by Port of Seattle Police and the FBI Seattle, according to a USA Today report.
“Port of Seattle Police were called due to reports of a passenger who attempted to open exit doors during the flight,” said Chris Guizlo, spokesperson for the Port of Seattle.
All Nippon Airways confirmed the incident in a statement to the American publication, adding that ANA Flight 114“was diverted in-flight to Seattle due to an unruly passenger.
In a statement to press, All Nippon Airways confirmed the incident, stating ANA Flight 114“was diverted in-flight to Seattle due to an unruly passenger.”
Fellow passengers and crew members had restrained the man while the plane was in the air, said USA Today, citing Amy Alexander, a spokesperson for the FBI Seattle.
Upon arrival, police determined the passenger was having a medical crisis and transported him to a local hospital.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment