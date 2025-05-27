Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Passenger Forces Diversion Of Japanus Flight


2025-05-27 03:13:10
Dhaka: A Houston-bound All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger allegedly attempted to open an exit door mid-flight.

The flight had departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport and was about 9 hours into its 12-hour journey when the diversion was initiated, according to FlightAware.

Fortunately, the flight landed safely at 4:19 am local time, where it was met by Port of Seattle Police and the FBI Seattle, according to a USA Today report.

“Port of Seattle Police were called due to reports of a passenger who attempted to open exit doors during the flight,” said Chris Guizlo, spokesperson for the Port of Seattle.

All Nippon Airways confirmed the incident in a statement to the American publication, adding that ANA Flight 114“was diverted in-flight to Seattle due to an unruly passenger.

Fellow passengers and crew members had restrained the man while the plane was in the air, said USA Today, citing Amy Alexander, a spokesperson for the FBI Seattle.

Upon arrival, police determined the passenger was having a medical crisis and transported him to a local hospital.

