South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung Reveals Plan to Seek Summit with Kim Jong Un
(MENAFN) South Korea’s top presidential contender, Lee Jae-myung, announced Monday his intention to seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if he wins the upcoming election, a South Korean news agency reported.
Despite his commitment, Lee acknowledged the high likelihood of obstacles, describing such a meeting as "very difficult" under the current geopolitical climate.
“It is something that should obviously be done, but (I) am not sure if it would be possible,” Lee told reporters while visiting Ajou University in Suwon, just south of Seoul. “It would be very difficult in the current situation.”
As the nation enters the final stretch of campaigning ahead of snap presidential elections on June 3, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal due to his failed martial law attempt on December 3, political tensions are mounting.
Lee, narrowly defeated by Yoon in the 2022 race, now holds a commanding lead across most polls and is set to challenge Kim Moon-soo from the ruling People Power Party.
Earlier Monday, Lee outlined plans to foster “centralized cooperation” with the global community.
“Korea's risk must be resolved in order to stimulate the economy and security of citizens,” he declared on his Facebook page.
Relations between North and South Korea deteriorated sharply during Yoon’s tenure, who strengthened military alliances with the United States—stationing over 28,500 troops near the Demilitarized Zone—and Japan.
Lee emphasized his commitment to reviving communication channels, including the critical military hotline, pledging to curb provocations and maintain stability.
“Promoting the restoration of South and North communication channels, including the military hotline, I will stop mutual tension-inducing behavior and manage the situation in a stable manner,” Lee said.
He concluded with a call for peace: “We should only think about peace and unity in the Korean Peninsula.”
