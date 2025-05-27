403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Car Hits Liverpool Fans Celebrating Title Victory
(MENAFN) A man has been taken into custody after a vehicle struck a crowd of Liverpool supporters gathered in the city center on Monday evening to celebrate the club’s Premier League victory, according to Merseyside Police.
Authorities reported they were alerted shortly after 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) to an incident on Water Street, where a car had collided with several pedestrians amid the celebrations.
"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," police stated. "Emergency services are currently on the scene."
Later, police confirmed the individual in custody is a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."
Officials urged the public "not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding" the event, emphasizing that "Extensive enquiries" are underway to determine what led to the collision.
Videos posted online captured moments of panic, with some fans reportedly dragged by the vehicle before it stopped. The footage shows chaos and alarm as emergency personnel arrived.
North West Ambulance Service issued a statement noting it is "currently assessing the situation and working alongside other emergency services." The agency added, "Our priority is to ensure that anyone in need receives medical assistance as quickly as possible."
At this stage, it remains unclear whether any injuries occurred.
Authorities reported they were alerted shortly after 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) to an incident on Water Street, where a car had collided with several pedestrians amid the celebrations.
"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," police stated. "Emergency services are currently on the scene."
Later, police confirmed the individual in custody is a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."
Officials urged the public "not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding" the event, emphasizing that "Extensive enquiries" are underway to determine what led to the collision.
Videos posted online captured moments of panic, with some fans reportedly dragged by the vehicle before it stopped. The footage shows chaos and alarm as emergency personnel arrived.
North West Ambulance Service issued a statement noting it is "currently assessing the situation and working alongside other emergency services." The agency added, "Our priority is to ensure that anyone in need receives medical assistance as quickly as possible."
At this stage, it remains unclear whether any injuries occurred.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment