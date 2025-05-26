Ayushmann’S ‘Biggest Release’ ‘Thama’ Locked For Diwali Release

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film“Thama” is set to light up the screens on the occasion of Diwali this year. The Bollywood actor said that feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with

Ayushmann said:“For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends.”

Tagging himself as a“big movie buff”, he added:“I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

The actor is thrilled that his film is set for a Diwali release

“So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I'm really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal,” he said.

Ayushmann says the entire team of Thama is giving their best every single day to deliver a massive big screen experience to people.

He said:,“I'm giving my everything for Thama and I can see my producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the entire team of Thama put in every drop of their energy to make this film a truly incredible big screen experience that will be memorable for everyone.”

“Thama” will see Ayushmann and Rashmika Mandanna team up for the first time.

Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop,“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.