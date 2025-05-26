Sydney Disability Connection Expo 2025: Rotawiz Steals The Show With Advanced Rostering Software

RotaWiz at Sydney Disability Expo 2025

- Founder, RotaWiz

AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RotaWiz, a leading provider of NDIS rostering software Australia , proudly participated in the Sydney Disability Connection Expo 2025 , held on May 23–24, 2025, in Sydney. The event brought together over 6,000 attendees, including NDIS support providers, carers, and people with disabilities across Australia.

The two-day expo, organised by Developing Australian Communities, provided an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest innovations in the disability support sector. RotaWiz extends heartfelt thanks to the organisers for hosting such a well-managed and inclusive event that encouraged meaningful engagement among service providers, carers, and participants.

RotaWiz Makes an Impact at the Expo

Throughout the event, the RotaWiz booth welcomed hundreds of visitors, many of whom were eager to explore smarter solutions for managing NDIS rostering and staff scheduling. The team provided live demonstrations of the free rostering software Australia , showcasing its user-friendly features, real-time scheduling tools, invoicing capabilities, and compliance support that helps NDIS providers save time and reduce administrative load.

Many providers signed up for RotaWiz on the spot, while others scheduled follow-up demos to explore the software in more detail. Visitors appreciated the platform's simplicity, usability, and affordability, especially small-to-medium providers looking for a practical and simplified rostering solution.

“Our participation in the expo was an incredible success,” said Shiladitya Ghosh, Co-Founder, RotaWiz.“We're thankful to the Sydney Disability Connection Expo 2025 for creating such a vibrant space for the disability community. Engaging directly with NDIS support providers, carers, and participants gave us valuable insights and reaffirmed that RotaWiz is solving real challenges in rostering and workforce management.”

Engaging with the Disability Community

Beyond software demonstrations, the RotaWiz team engaged in in-depth conversations with attendees about the day-to-day challenges of managing rosters, ensuring staff availability, and maintaining compliance with NDIS regulations. The event encouraged a two-way dialogue, where support coordinators and carers openly shared their experiences, challenges, and expectations from the rostering software providers.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the expo was the opportunity to connect not just with providers and workers, but also with people with disabilities who rely on quality, well-organised support services. The feedback gathered from both ends of the service chain was insightful and motivating, highlighting the importance of efficient systems in improving participant outcomes.

Continuing the Momentum

As one of the most recognised NDIS rostering software in Australia, RotaWiz is committed to delivering value-driven technology solutions to NDIS providers. The company's free rostering software Australia plan remains available to help small teams get started with professional scheduling tools without the cost burden.

For more information, to book a free demo, or to get started with RotaWiz, visit .

About RotaWiz:

RotaWiz is a smart and reliable NDIS rostering software in Australia designed to help disability service providers manage shifts, schedule support workers, and stay compliant with ease. Whether you're a small provider or a growing organisation, RotaWiz helps streamline your operations so you can focus on delivering quality care. With features like automated rostering, live updates, and secure access, RotaWiz is trusted by NDIS providers across the country.

