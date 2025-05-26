403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Muzn Islamic Banking Strengthens Support For Oman's Housing Vision Through Developer Partnerships
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 26 May 2025, Muscat :
NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Sohar Real Estate Development LLC to support the Hai Majd Project and Zain Property Development LLC to support Husn Al Zain Project. The agreements enable Muzn Islamic Banking to provide Shari'a-compliant home financing solutions to eligible customers purchasing properties developed under the Sorouh Initiative for Integrated Residential Neighbourhoods. Formalised by officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the National Bank of Oman (NBO), and the respective developers; the agreements were signed by Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, Mahmood Al Mandhari, CEO of Sohar Real Estate Development LLC, and Mish'al Al Raisi, Managing Director of Zain Property Development LLC. Commenting on the agreements, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, stated,“These partnerships mark a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver accessible, Shari'a-compliant housing solutions. Muzn Islamic Banking is committed to empower individuals and families across Oman with ethical financing options that align with their values. Through our collaboration with trusted developers and MOHUP, we are proud to support the government's vision of sustainable urban communities.” The Sorouh Initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, aims to provide integrated residential communities across Oman through partnerships with the private sector. Muzn Islamic Banking's role in this initiative underscores its ongoing support for national development priorities and its focus on delivering innovative Islamic financial products and services.
NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Sohar Real Estate Development LLC to support the Hai Majd Project and Zain Property Development LLC to support Husn Al Zain Project. The agreements enable Muzn Islamic Banking to provide Shari'a-compliant home financing solutions to eligible customers purchasing properties developed under the Sorouh Initiative for Integrated Residential Neighbourhoods. Formalised by officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, the National Bank of Oman (NBO), and the respective developers; the agreements were signed by Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, Mahmood Al Mandhari, CEO of Sohar Real Estate Development LLC, and Mish'al Al Raisi, Managing Director of Zain Property Development LLC. Commenting on the agreements, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, stated,“These partnerships mark a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver accessible, Shari'a-compliant housing solutions. Muzn Islamic Banking is committed to empower individuals and families across Oman with ethical financing options that align with their values. Through our collaboration with trusted developers and MOHUP, we are proud to support the government's vision of sustainable urban communities.” The Sorouh Initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, aims to provide integrated residential communities across Oman through partnerships with the private sector. Muzn Islamic Banking's role in this initiative underscores its ongoing support for national development priorities and its focus on delivering innovative Islamic financial products and services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment