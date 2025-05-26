QNA Golden Jubilee: Director-General Hails 50 Years Of Documenting Qatar's Renaissance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi has hailed the newswire's role in documenting the nation's milestones, creating a sustainable legacy.

Over a 50-year journey, QNA has covered all Qatar's political, economic, sports, and social events, recording the nation's renaissance and passing it on to generations, he stated, as the national wire service marks its 50th anniversary. QNA was established on May 25, 1975, under an Amiri Decree to kickstart a serious work that has demonstrated the aspirations of dedicated Qatari generations over the years.

Since its inception, QNA has confidently reinforced its position as a leading Arab media outlet, leveraging the latest technologies and AI tools, Al Rumaihi said.

Looking back, QNA has kept pace with the latest technology and employed qualified human capital, reaching the pinnacle of excellence in press coverage locally and globally, His Excellency said.

This technology adaptation began with an Amiri Decree on September 13, 2007, regulating its work - a decree that manifested the prudent leadership's interest in empowering the media to perform its role to the fullest. This role includes gathering, analysing and distributing reliable local and foreign news, thereby boosting media awareness and professionalism across the country. He added the scope includes local news along with GCC, Arab and global stories.

To further leverage the recent digital media technology, he added, QNA has inked many bilateral cooperation agreements with key AI-specialised institutions, making the agency closer to its audience than ever before. He also highlighted the launch of the newswire's revamped five-language website, offering unprecedented journalistic and media services.

Also part of the digitalization were the launch of QNA's accounts on social media platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, along with its own channels on YouTube and WhatsApp.