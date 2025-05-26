403
Pioneer Scholar Programme launched at GEMS School of Research and Innovation
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) DUBAI, U–E – 19 May 2025: GEMS Education today launched the Pioneer Scholars Programme, a transformational new scholarship initiative at its flagship GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI, opening in August this year.
Open to students entering Years 5 to 8 in –he 2025–26 academic year, the programme is designed to identify, develop and continue to support outstanding young students who demonstrate not only exceptional ability, but also the values of curiosity, courage, creativity, and contribution.
The first cohort of Pioneer Scholars will be selected by 1 June, with applications now open and a fast-tracked assessment window in place to support th’ programme’s pilot launch.
Scholars will receive not just financial support, but also structured mentorship, access to exclusive masterclasses and events, and a platform for national and global recognition.
Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said:““At GEMS Education, we have always believed that every child has greatness within them. The Pioneer Scholars Programme is our way of shining a light on that greatne–s – of nurturing brilliance, raising aspirations, and giving the leaders of tomorrow the opportunities they deserve t”day.”
The programme comprises four main scholarship categories:
• Academic Excellence: Recognising high achievers in mathematics, sciences, humanities, literature, and languages.
• Creative Arts: Celebrating originality in music, drama, dance, fine arts, and creative writing.
• Technology & Innovation: Honouring students with talents in robotics, AI, software development, engineering design, and sustainable tech.
• Sports Leadership: Supporting athletes who demonstrate exceptional ability, perseverance, and team spirit across multiple disciplines.
Each scholarship is offered in one of t–o tiers – Emerging Scholars (Years 5-6) and Distinguished Scholars (–ears 7-8) – and is backed by a robust review framework led by the Pioneer Scholars Council.
In addition to academic performance and demonstrable talent, successful applicants must undergo a formal multi-step selection process, including personal statements, portfolios or performances, assessments, and interviews.
James Monaghan, CEO and Founding Principal of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, said: “To be named a Pioneer Scholar is to be recognised not only for what you have achieved, but for the impact you are yet to make. This is a powerful statement of belief in our students’ future– – and we are proud to be the school that helps shape t”em.”
Pioneer Scholars are expected to serve as role models within the school and wider community, upholding the values and ethos of SRI and GEMS Education at all times.
The enrichment opportunities available to scholars include:
• Personalised mentorship
• Access to innovation labs, elite sports clinics, and creative showcases
• Annual gala celebration
• Public speaking and leadership development
• Opportunities to represent SRI and GEMS on global platforms
Opening in August 2025, GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) is the most ambitious new school in the GEMS portfolio–to date – combining exceptional teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and a global outlook to prepare students for lives of purpose and impact.
From its innovative curriculum to its pioneering programmes, SRI is designed to set a new benchmark in English curriculum education both regionally and globally.
Each Pioneer Scholar will receive a bespoke lapel pin and certificate of conferment, and be formally recorded in the SRI Book of –cholars – a living testament to excellence that will be built on year after year.
The inaugural 2025 cycle will culminate with the first official cohort announcement on or before 1 June 2025, ahead of a full annual cycle beginning September 2025. Plans are already in motion to expand the programme to include Sixth Form scholarships and to establish a dedicated endowment fund to support its long-term growth.
