Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery

Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery


2025-05-26 01:44:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 25, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Nikopol district was hit with heavy artillery, FPV drones, and munitions dropped from UAVs. Both the district center and Marhanets community were affected," he stated.

As a result of one of the strikes, a fire broke out, destroying a vehicle, equipment, and building materials. Infrastructure was also damaged.

In addition, enemy drones and guided aerial bombs targeted Mezhova and Novopavlivka communities in Synelnykove district. A gas station, an outbuilding, and a vehicle were damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

Read also: Russian attack damages seven high-rise buildings and 10 enterprises in Ternopil

As Ukrinform previously reported, a drone and missile attack on Pavlohrad damaged an industrial facility.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

MENAFN26052025000193011044ID1109594007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search