Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery
This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Nikopol district was hit with heavy artillery, FPV drones, and munitions dropped from UAVs. Both the district center and Marhanets community were affected," he stated.
As a result of one of the strikes, a fire broke out, destroying a vehicle, equipment, and building materials. Infrastructure was also damaged.
In addition, enemy drones and guided aerial bombs targeted Mezhova and Novopavlivka communities in Synelnykove district. A gas station, an outbuilding, and a vehicle were damaged.
There were no reported injuries.
As Ukrinform previously reported, a drone and missile attack on Pavlohrad damaged an industrial facility.
Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
