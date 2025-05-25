403
18Th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Winners Feted
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota in Qatar, announced the winners of the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest during a special ceremony at the Toyota showroom in Lusail.
The event brought together students, parents, teachers, Qatari athletes Ali Arshid and Cherif Younousse. This year's contest welcomed more than 500 drawings from students across more than 200 schools in Qatar.
The young artists were invited to design their 'Dream Car', a vehicle that brings happiness, solves real-world challenges, or contributes to a better tomorrow. The artworks reflected inspiring ideas that ranged from sustainability and environmental protection to community unity and compassion.
The contest featured three age categories: under seven, 8-11, and 12-15. Three winners from each category were honoured during the event by senior management from Al Abdulghani Motors.
The winning drawings will be submitted to the World Contest in Japan, and if selected at the global level, winners will receive prizes from Toyota Motor Corporation.
An additional 25 finalists were recognised for their outstanding creativity, and three of them were awarded based on the results of an online competition hosted by Al Abdulghani Motors, where the public was invited to cast their votes.
During the ceremony, Qatari athletes Ali Arshid, a member of the Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) programme, and Cherif Younousse, Qatar's beach volleyball champion sponsored separately by Al Abdulghani Motors, interacted with the students, encouraging them to pursue their passions with determination and creativity.
They shared powerful insights from their journeys as national champions, highlighting the values of perseverance, discipline, and the courage to dream big principles that resonate with the vision of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest and the core values of Toyota Motor Corporation.
Since its launch in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has engaged over 9.4mn children from 144 countries.
