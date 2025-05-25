Filipino Trailblazer Eala Set For Grand Slam Debut At French Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala believes she can move up to the next level after her impressive run in Miami this year as she becomes the first woman from her country to compete in a Grand Slam at the French Open.



The 20-year-old will open her French Open campaign against another Grand Slam debutant, Emiliana Arango of Colombia, in the opening round on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.



"Being the first is a big deal because it gives other people courage to do the same and follow the same path," Eala told journalists.



"Where I started... the courts were cracked, nets were broken, fences were not completed and here everything is so detailed, everything is so modern. Those are the things that you think about, little things people might not appreciate as much if they grew up here. The small things that make a difference in the player experience."



Eala burst through after her run to the semi-finals at Miami in March when, ranked 140th in the world, she beat three Grand Slam winners in Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and world number two Iga Swiatek.



"After Miami things kind of came to life. I proved to myself it's possible," said Eala, who is now ranked 69th.



"My parents and I we always joke about how far we've come, especially when we play in these big tournaments and the facilities are amazing. Before we would joke about all these places back home and now we're in Paris ... it's definitely a different level."



Eala has trained since the age of 13 years in Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca, Spain.



She lifted the 2022 US Open girls' singles trophy and now is a real contender on the WTA Tour.

"There is so much to be grateful for," said the left-hander, whose clay-court warmup included the Madrid and Rome tournaments. But beyond the results, she wants to represent her country well, starting with her match against 88th-ranked Arango, who won their only previous meeting in Miami in 2024.

"Being the only Filipino on this stage, I'm representing our county and our people," she said.

"I think that's also what sets me apart from so many of these players, is that I come from Manila, because no one has done it before and no one has been here and I think that's so close to my heart. There's so many high tension moments in tennis, but I do my very best to really keep my emotions in check and just carry myself well because even though I'm doing it for myself, it's a personal journey, a lot of people watching will see me as a reflection of our people."



"I want people to see back home is I'm really trying to represent us in a positive light."