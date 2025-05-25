Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Visits Victory Park And Martyrs' Alley In Baku

2025-05-25 09:11:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga visited Victory Park in Baku, as well as the grave of the National Hero of Azerbaijan of Ukrainian origin, Viktor Seryogin, in Martyrs' Alley, Azernews reports.

The minister also visited the monument to the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko erected in the Azerbaijani capital, laid a wreath in front of it, and planted a tree in the park where the monument is located. translate into english correctly

