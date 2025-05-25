Ukrainian Foreign Minister Visits Victory Park And Martyrs' Alley In Baku

The minister also visited the monument to the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko erected in the Azerbaijani capital, laid a wreath in front of it, and planted a tree in the park where the monument is located. translate into english correctly

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.