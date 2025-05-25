403
Madrid Hosts Arab-European Summit To End Humanitarian Disaster In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 25 (KUNA) -- The Spanish capital Madrid is set to host an Arab-European ministerial summit on Sunday to discuss the implementation of a two-state solution and to promote international dialogue to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
The "Madrid+" summit, called for by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, will include the participation of foreign ministers from Arab and European countries, the joint ministerial contact group of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as European countries that have recently recognized the State of Palestine, in addition to other nations active in advancing the two-state solution.
According to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit aims to continue mobilizing international efforts to end the military offensive on Gaza and to push for an immediate ceasefire that would allow for the release of all captives and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The ministry also stated that the summit seeks to politically promote the high-level conference scheduled in New York next June with the support of the UN.
On September 13, 2024, Spain hosted "Madrid: For the Implementation of the Two-State Solution" meeting, attended by representatives from the joint ministerial contact group of the Arab League and the OIC, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia.
Earlier, on May 29 of the same year, Minister Albares hosted several members of the Islamic-Arab contact group, one day after Spain officially recognized the independent State of Palestine, in coordination with Norway and Ireland. (end)
