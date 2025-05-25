‘Giant Leap Towards Viksit Bharat’: Union Minister On India Becoming 4Th Largest Economy
His remarks came shortly after official confirmation that India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy.
“Thanks PM @narendramodi for making this happen,” Singh posted on the social media platform X, celebrating India's ascent in the global economic rankings.
The Minister's comments echoed a wave of optimism in government circles after NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam revealed that India is now a $4 trillion economy, based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.
Speaking at a press conference following the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, Subrahmanyam confirmed,“We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan."
Only the United States, China, and Germany now stand ahead of India in terms of nominal GDP.
"It's only the US, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy,” Subrahmanyam mentioned.
The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, released earlier this month, projected India's GDP at $4.187 trillion in 2025 -- slightly higher than Japan's $4.186 trillion -- cementing India's position as the fourth-largest economy.
Looking ahead, Subrahmanyam said that if India stays on its planned economic course, it could surpass Germany to become the third-largest economy within the next 2.5 to 3 years.
The IMF report also highlighted India's resilience as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with a projected growth rate of over 6 per cent in the coming years -- far ahead of stagnating European economies and a slowing China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment