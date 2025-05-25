'Sacrificed Dh4 Tea To Win Dh1 Million': Dubai Expat Pools Money With Friends To Bag UAE Lottery

Ananth Perumalsamy, a 33-year-old Indian expat in Dubai, swapped a few cups of tea for lottery tickets - and won Dh1 million in the UAE Lottery .

For Ananth, tea is more than just a drink; it's part of his daily routine. "It's like an hourly beverage for us," said the expat from Tamil Nadu.

Ananth works as an accountant at a private company and has been living in Dubai since 2017. Originally from Sivakasi in southern India, he says he never imagined a small sacrifice would bring such a big reward.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“When I first heard about the UAE Lottery in November last year, I was at work. A colleague mentioned that a new lottery was launching in the UAE. It sounded interesting, and we decided to pool in money and buy a ticket,” he said.

They formed a group of 12 friends and colleagues, all earning modest salaries.“Buying a ticket alone every time would go over our budget. So we decided to pool in Dh8 each every fortnight to buy two tickets. Each ticket costs Dh50," he explained. "That means I only spend Dh16 a month, which is like giving up 12 to 16 cups of tea."

The group has consistently participated in every draw since the first edition. Their commitment paid off when one of their tickets hit the Dh1 million prize.

“Every result day, I check the app at 9pm. That day, after the live show , I opened the app before sleeping. I was very sleepy, but I just wanted to check one last time. When I saw we had won, I was shocked. I didn't sleep that night, or the next,”

Most of the group members had gone to bed early. Some were still awake when Ananth shared the news.“They thought I was joking,” he said.

The prize money will be split among the 12 members, with each person receiving between Dh85,000 to Dh100,000.

The timing couldn't have been better for Ananth, who is getting married next month.“I'll be using my share for the wedding. I have always dreamed of owning a car and driving in Dubai, and now that dream will come true. Luckily, I already have my driving license,” he said.

Each group member has different dreams: "Some want to build a home, others want to pay for their children's education, clear debts, or start a small business.”

Ananth's friend and teammate, Bala Murugan, who has been living in Dubai for 20 years, also shared in the win.“I am going to build a house with my share,” he said.“We couldn't sleep that night, we were all planning what to do with the money. I have never been this happy in Dubai.”

The group hasn't celebrated yet, but they plan to do so soon.“We'll go to a nice restaurant and enjoy the moment together,” said Ananth.

“When it comes to picking numbers, it's mostly random,” Ananth said.“Sometimes we ask each other in the group for suggestions, and if any of our friends have a birthday that month, we often choose that number as the month selection. It's a fun little ritual we've kept since the beginning.”

When asked what they would have done had they won the Dh100 million jackpot , both men laughed.“Our brains can't even process that amount,” Ananth said.“That kind of wealth, it would have been enough for generations.”

Although the Dh100 million grand prize is still unclaimed, participants are eager to win that amount.