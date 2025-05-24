Egypt's PM Inaugurates New Ambulance Authority HQ On 123Rd Anniversary

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Egyptian Ambulance Authority's new headquarters in Hadayek October City, coinciding with the 123rd anniversary of Egypt's ambulance services.

Madbouly toured the facility, where Amr Rashid, Chairperson of the Egyptian Ambulance Authority, showcased its modern equipment designed to enhance service capabilities. New services were launched alongside the opening.

The Prime Minister inspected the call receiving centre, described by Sherif Medhat, Director General of Strategic Planning, as Egypt's first governmental call centre. It aims to improve the handling of citizen reports via the unified 123 emergency number. The centre has 187 operator seats, with expansion potential, and is staffed 24/7 for emergency and non-emergency calls nationwide.

Medhat stated the centre meets international standards with advanced communication technology. It links all Authority branches, enabling instant call reception and redistribution. A“CAD” (Computer-Aided Dispatch) system assigns ambulances based on proximity, availability, and call nature, with automated vehicle tracking. New“Mobile CAD” technology links ambulances to operations rooms via tablets for better task distribution and patient access.

The“Esaafny” (Ambulance Me) mobile app was also launched, Medhat announced. It allows users to request and schedule non-emergency ambulance services, check fees, and track vehicles. The app includes a complaint and suggestion feature.

Madbouly also inspected the National Training Centre at the new headquarters. Mohamed El-Sherbiny, Head of Central Administration for Training, explained that training is crucial for improving the skills of medical and administrative staff.

The centre is nationally accredited by the Central Agency for Organization and Administration and is seeking international accreditations. El-Sherbiny noted American Heart Association accreditation for basic support and heart-saver programmes. It is also developing training for injury management and major incidents, seeking accreditation from bodies like the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Emergency Physicians. The centre is accredited for these specialisations and pre-hospital injury programmes.

El-Sherbiny added the centre seeks partnerships with international organisations and universities, citing a joint programme with Japan's Koshkin University for ambulance worker qualification and accreditation from the British Academy of Continuing Medical Education. Collaborations with international maritime, river, and air ambulance services include a partnership with the Spanish Association for Air and Sea Transport, involving joint field exercises. Maritime ambulance training is planned.

The training centre also increases public awareness through first aid programmes, El-Sherbiny said. About 40,000 people have been trained under the“A New Beginning for the Egyptian Human Being” presidential initiative, 20,000 in the last three months. The centre collaborates with international bodies like the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Organization for Migration.

The centre trains 4,000 Ambulance Authority employees and a similar number of external individuals annually, combining theoretical lectures with practical training. American Heart Association programmes use observation-based learning with realistic scenarios. The centre uses competent, accredited trainers nationwide.