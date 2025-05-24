Shusha Hosts Theatrical Tribute To Uzeyir Hajibeyli At Khari Bulbul Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As part of the 8th International“Khari Bulbul” Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, a theatrical performance titled“Uzeyir Bey Would Say: The Blame Is on Sarvar” was staged in front of one of Shusha's architectural gems-the palace of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Azernews reports that the performance was delivered by students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and was inspired by the satirical writings (feuilletons) of Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The play creatively and distinctively approached social themes, highlighting the author's use of humor and satire.

The production was directed by Gumrah Omar, with music design by Azer Hajiaskarli.

Festival participants emphasized that such projects enrich the cultural life of Shusha and play a significant role in preserving and promoting national heritage. The performance was also praised as a successful initiative for supporting young talent and enhancing their stage experience.