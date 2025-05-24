403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Bank Commits USD257.8M to Support Beirut Water Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed a $257.8 million loan agreement on Friday with World Bank Regional Director Jean-Christophe Carret to support the Greater Beirut Water Supply Second Project, which is expected to improve water access for 1.8 million people.
In a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Jaber acknowledged the World Bank's contribution in accelerating multiple loans for Lebanon.
"Today, we are signing a water project agreement that includes building tunnels to transport water to Greater Beirut, alongside other network improvement works," he said.
Jaber noted that this initiative is one in a series of upcoming financial agreements.
"Next week, we'll submit a loan for agricultural projects and small-scale farmer support to parliament. We're also working on loans for social assistance, technology, and most importantly a reconstruction fund for infrastructure damaged by the recent war," he stated.
Carret explained that the funding, which was approved by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors in January, is designed to "increase water supply coverage for 1.8 million residents in Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon, significantly reducing reliance on expensive private water tankers, which cost 10 times more."
He added that the project will enhance water quality and promote essential reforms in the water sector, aiming for greater sustainability and efficiency. Carret also expressed optimism about rapid parliamentary approval and project rollout.
In a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Jaber acknowledged the World Bank's contribution in accelerating multiple loans for Lebanon.
"Today, we are signing a water project agreement that includes building tunnels to transport water to Greater Beirut, alongside other network improvement works," he said.
Jaber noted that this initiative is one in a series of upcoming financial agreements.
"Next week, we'll submit a loan for agricultural projects and small-scale farmer support to parliament. We're also working on loans for social assistance, technology, and most importantly a reconstruction fund for infrastructure damaged by the recent war," he stated.
Carret explained that the funding, which was approved by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors in January, is designed to "increase water supply coverage for 1.8 million residents in Greater Beirut and Mount Lebanon, significantly reducing reliance on expensive private water tankers, which cost 10 times more."
He added that the project will enhance water quality and promote essential reforms in the water sector, aiming for greater sustainability and efficiency. Carret also expressed optimism about rapid parliamentary approval and project rollout.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment