Tovino Thomas' Narivetta: Opening Day Collection Report

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kochi: Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta, directed by Anuraj Manohar, has opened to a positive response. Leading trade analysts like Sacnilk report a net collection of 1.75 crore for the film.

Released with the tagline 'Memory's fight against oblivion,' the film shares a powerful message of survival and offers a stunning cinematic experience, according to viewers. The film fairly addresses the content of various historical struggles like Muthanga, Chengara, and Pooyamkutty protests. Fans anticipate this to be one of the best films in Tovino's career. Suraj Venjaramoodu and renowned Tamil director and actor Cheran play pivotal roles. The screenplay is by Central Sahitya Akademi Award winner Abin Joseph. Priyamvada Krishnan, Arya Salim, and Rini Udayakumar also play important characters.

The trailer reveals that the film is inspired by real events from Kerala's history.

Executive Producer- N M Badusha, Cinematography- Vijay, Music- Jakes Bejoy, Editor- Shameer Muhammed, Art- Babu, Costume Design- Arun Manohar, Makeup - Amal C Chandran, Project Designer- Shemimol Basheer, Production Design- M Babu, Production Controller- Zakir Hussain, Sound Design - Ranganath Ravi, PR & Marketing - Vaishakh Vadakkeveedu, Jinu Anilkumar, Chief Associate Director- Ratheesh Kumar Rajan, Sound Mix- Vishnu P C, Stills- Shine Sabu, Sriraj Krishnan, Designs- Yellowtooth, Music Rights- Sony Music South, Kerala Distribution- Icon Cinemas, Tamil Nadu Distribution- AGS Entertainment, Telugu Distribution- Mythri Movie, Hindi Distribution- Wide Angle Media Pvt Ltd, Kannada Distribution- Bangalore Kumar Films, Gulf Distribution- Phars Film, Rest of the World Distribution- Berkshire Dream House Full.