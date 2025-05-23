Iranian FM Says 5Th Round Of Iran-U.S. Talks“One Of Most Professional”

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday that, the fifth round of the Iran-U.S. indirect talks was“one of the most professional rounds.”

“I think the American side, at present, has a better and more clear understanding of our positions,” Araghchi told Iran's state-run IRIB TV, at the end of the fifth round, held earlier in the day in Rome.

Different ideas were discussed in the fifth round, and it was decided that the two sides further review the ideas and make the arrangements for the next round, which will hopefully“enter details to some extent,” if both sides accept new solutions, he said.

The indirect talks will not conclude in two or three rounds, due to their complexity, said the foreign minister, adding,“the fact that we are now treading along a reasonable path is (a kind of) progress.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on the social media platform X that, the fifth round was held in a“calm and professional” atmosphere, and the date and venue of the next round will be decided and announced later.

Also yesterday, Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, said on X that, the fifth round has concluded“with some, but not conclusive progress.”

The fifth round of talks, led by Araqchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, lasted over three hours. Previously, the two sides held four rounds of Oman-mediated indirect talks starting from April, on Tehran's nuclear programme, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions, three of which in Oman's Muscat and one in Rome.

In recent days, U.S. officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.– NNN-IRNA