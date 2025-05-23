Metal Majic Launches To Provide Auto Hail Damage Repairs In Texas

- Jason HeifnerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As severe hailstorms continue to impact communities across Texas, newly launched auto repair provider Metal Majic is offering specialized hail damage repair services to help vehicle owners recover quickly and affordably. The company, founded by a team of seasoned automotive repair professionals, is now fully operational and accepting repair appointments across the state.Metal Majic enters the market at a crucial time. The National Weather Service has issued multiple alerts for hailstorms across Texas this season, resulting in a surge of hail damaged vehicles. In response to this growing need, Metal Majic offers paintless dent repair (PDR) an advanced, environmentally friendly method that removes dents and dings without damaging the factory finish.With over 12 years of combined industry experience, the Metal Majic team has already repaired more than 150,000 vehicles through previous operations. The company prides itself on its use of industry standard tools, expert trained technicians, and a commitment to customer service that includes free mobile evaluations and rental car coordination.Each repair is backed by a lifetime warranty, giving customers peace of mind and assurance in the quality of the work. By using PDR techniques, Metal Majic ensures that vehicles retain their original paint, preserving both appearance and resale value a key concern for many owners following hail damage.Beyond repairs, Metal Majic is also launching a statewide Hail Response Awareness Campaign to help Texans understand how to document hail damage for insurance claims and avoid common repair pitfalls. Educational materials will be distributed through local auto shops and on the company's website .Metal Majic operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serves all major metro areas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio. Appointments and mobile evaluations can be scheduled online on their Website.As the 2025 hail season intensifies, Metal Majic is positioned to become a trusted partner in Texas's recovery, offering fast, warranty backed repairs from a team that understands both the science and service behind expert auto restorationAbout usExperts in Hail Repair & Car ServiceMetal Majic Hail Repair and Car Service Shop! Our skilled team of automotive experts is here to provide top-quality services to get your vehicle looking and performing its best.When unexpected hail damage strikes, our hail repair specialists are equipped with the latest tools and techniques to restore your vehicle to its pre-damaged condition. From minor dents to extensive hail damage, we use paintless dent repair (PDR) and other advanced methods to meticulously repair your vehicle without compromising its original finish. Our experienced technicians take pride in their attention to detail and commitment to providing exceptional results.

