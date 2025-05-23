Shaklee Continues To Expand Its Innovative Wellness Product Offering Through New Acquisition

MIAMI, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, the pioneer of the nutrition supplement industry, is pleased to announce it has acquired substantially all of Modere's business through a subsidiary. The acquisition includes Modere's rights to all the trademarks, patents, and formulas for all Modere products including Liquid BioCell® Collagen and Trim – the two most popular product lines in the Modere portfolio. The acquisition also includes all the manufacturing and testing equipment in Modere's North American manufacturing facilities and all related inventory including Liquid BioCell®, Trim, Burn, Sculpt, and Curb and the rest of the Modere product portfolio. The acquisition agreement includes the exclusive license to sell Liquid BioCell® Collagen going forward, meaning that the same science-backed collagen products customers love, with the same formulas, will be available under the trusted BioCell® name, all powered by Shaklee.

Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO of Shaklee says, "we are thrilled to be able to make available the Liquid BioCell® Collagen and Trim products along with the other great Modere and Shaklee products to the hundreds of thousands of customers who have come to love these products. We are also excited to provide a home for the former Modere Social Marketers and become a place where they can share their passion for helping others live a healthier life for many decades to come."

All of these products will be available to purchase through Shaklee's network of ambassadors and on Shaklee. Liquid BioCell® Collagen, Trim, Sculpt, Burn and Curb will all be available for sale as of Wednesday, May 28th, 2025.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to look, feel, and live younger longer. For more information, visit , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

BioCell® and BioCell Collagen® are registered trademarks of Biocell Technology LLC, Newport Beach, California USA (Patent Protected).

