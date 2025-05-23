John Gallagher Named ASHI New England President As Massachusetts Home Inspection Law Takes Effect

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) American Society of Home Inspectors – New England Chapter (ASHI NE) has appointed John Gallagher as its new President for the 2025–2027 term

- John Gallagher

STOUGHTON,, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the highly anticipated Massachusetts Home Inspection Law takes effect this month, the American Society of Home Inspectors – New England Chapter (ASHI NE) has appointed John Gallagher as its new President for the 2025–2027 term.

Gallagher, owner of Clark Hill Inspections and a seasoned ASHI-certified inspector with over 25 years of experience, steps into the role at a pivotal moment for both the profession and the public. The recently enacted law provides crucial consumer protections by safeguarding the right of home buyers to conduct pre-purchase inspections-an important shift from the industry's previous norm, where waived inspections were often a condition of competitive offers.

“As this law rolls out, we want the public to know that home inspections are not just advisable-they're essential,” said Gallagher.“I'm honored to take on the leadership of ASHI NE at a time when our work directly supports safer, smarter home buying in Massachusetts.”

Under Gallagher's leadership, ASHI NE-one of the founding chapters of the national ASHI organization-will focus on three key priorities:

- Maintaining ASHI NE's leadership role as the premier education provider for home inspectors in the region.

- Expanding local membership to strengthen professional standards and community influence.

- Advocating for continued home buyer protections and representing the home inspection industry in state legislative discussions.

The Massachusetts law does not require inspections but ensures buyers are empowered to request and conduct them without penalty. Previously, over 80–85% of home sales involved waived inspections, disproportionately affecting first-time buyers, veterans, and low- to moderate-income families. By formalizing this consumer right, the state promotes more informed purchasing decisions, transparency in real estate transactions, and long-term

housing stability.

“This law is a win for consumers,” Gallagher added.“It also challenges our industry to rise to a higher standard-and ASHI NE is committed to leading that charge.”

For more information on inspections or to request commentary, visit or contact ASHI NE.

About ASHI NE:

The American Society of Home Inspectors – New England Chapter (ASHI NE) is one of the founding chapters of the national ASHI organization. It serves home inspectors throughout the Northeast by providing continuing education, promoting industry standards, and advocating for inspection professionals and the consumers they serve.

About Clark Hill Inspections:

Clark Hill Inspections, led by John Gallagher, offers comprehensive residential and commercial inspections throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Services include thermal imaging, phased construction inspections, radon and pest evaluation, and more.

AnaLise "Bean" Matheson

43oFilms & Consulting

+1 435-632-9259

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.