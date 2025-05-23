Plus 1 App Launches On Ios And Android, Bringing Real-World Connections To Life - Featured At Miami Swim Fashion Show

Instantly find a Plus 1 for anything!

- Angie Romasanta

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plus 1, a Miami-based social connection app, is now officially live on the App Store and Google Play. Designed for people who want to do something and just need the right person to join them, Plus 1 helps users find companions for everything from last-minute plans to thoughtfully scheduled events.

Whether you're looking for a new best friend to hit a festival with, a business contact to network with, or a hot wedding date, Plus 1 puts the event first-and cuts through the endless swiping and dead-end chats of traditional apps.

"Plus 1 was built to solve the inefficiencies of today's dating and social platforms," says founder Jeff Wulkan. "We created the most efficient way to meet someone by flipping the script-matching people based on what they want to do, not just how they look."

To mark its public launch, Plus 1 will be featured during Miami Swim Week at the exclusive DRIP Fashion Show, hosted by acclaimed swimwear designer CAPRISTAN Swim. The show takes place May 30th from 8PM to 11PM at 440 Rooftop Miami, and is expected to draw models, creators, and influencers from across the country.

"Plus 1 is all about genuine connections and reliability," adds Angie Romasanta, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "It's about building trust in a space that's been missing it for too long. We want users to actually show up for each other-and we've built tools that reward that."

The app includes optional real ID verification, a built-in messaging system, and a post-meetup Reliability Score-a feature that allows users to rate each other based on punctuality, communication, and overall experience after each interaction.

About Plus 1:

Plus 1 is a Miami-based social connection app designed to help people instantly find a companion for any activity-whether it's making new friends, networking, or dating. By putting plans first, Plus 1 eliminates the friction of swiping and endless messaging. The app is currently available for download on iOS and Android.

