After 20 Years As A Beloved Design Destination, HD Buttercup Announces Store Closing And Launches Final Liquidation Sale
HD Buttercup Design Center (Culver City)
HD Buttercup Costa Mesa
3225 Helms Ave
3305 Hyland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
About HD Buttercup
Founded in 2005 in Los Angeles, HD Buttercup quickly became a design destination known for its eclectic style, global sourcing, and inspiring showrooms. The brand curated timeless, character-rich collections that helped redefine modern California interiors, leaving an enduring mark on the region's design landscape.
Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .
Legal Disclaimer:
