Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

After 20 Years As A Beloved Design Destination, HD Buttercup Announces Store Closing And Launches Final Liquidation Sale


2025-05-23 04:00:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shoppers can seize once-in-a-lifetime discounts on designer home furnishings

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two decades as one of the most renowned furniture destinations in Southern California, HD Buttercup has announced it will be closing its doors and liquidating all inventory across its Culver City and Costa Mesa showrooms.

HD Buttercup has long been recognized for its iconic offerings of luxury furnishings, artisan-made pieces, and exclusive designer collections. Since opening its flagship in the historic Helms Bakery District in 2005, the brand has been celebrated for its immersive showrooms, distinctive point of view, and dedication to helping customers create beautiful spaces. The current tariff environment and ongoing economic uncertainty have caused significant disruption to HD Buttercup's business model, driving the decision to liquidate its stores while conducting a concurrent search for a potential buyer to continue operating the business.

To honor its legacy and community, HD Buttercup will launch a storewide liquidation sale beginning on Friday, May 23, offering up to 70% off in-stock upholstery, case goods, outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, and home accessories. From iconic statement pieces to globally inspired home décor, customers will have one final chance to shop the collections that have defined the HD Buttercup experience.

"We've loved supporting the homes and creativity of Los Angeles," said the Co-Heads of HD Buttercup, Kalli Noel, Chief Merchandising Officer and Ryan Hung, Chief Financial Officer. "This farewell is filled with deep gratitude for every customer, designer, and team member who made HD Buttercup what it is. We hope you'll join us one last time to take home a piece of what we built together."

To participate in the sale, visit HD Buttercup at one of its showrooms or at hdbuttercup. All sales will be final. Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted.

HD Buttercup Design Center (Culver City)

HD Buttercup Costa Mesa

3225 Helms Ave

3305 Hyland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

About HD Buttercup
Founded in 2005 in Los Angeles, HD Buttercup quickly became a design destination known for its eclectic style, global sourcing, and inspiring showrooms. The brand curated timeless, character-rich collections that helped redefine modern California interiors, leaving an enduring mark on the region's design landscape.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

SOURCE HD Buttercup

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23052025003732001241ID1109588858

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search