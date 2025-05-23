After 20 Years As A Beloved Design Destination, HD Buttercup Announces Store Closing And Launches Final Liquidation Sale

Shoppers can seize once-in-a-lifetime discounts on designer home furnishings

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two decades as one of the most renowned furniture destinations in Southern California, HD Buttercup has announced it will be closing its doors and liquidating all inventory across its Culver City and Costa Mesa showrooms.

HD Buttercup has long been recognized for its iconic offerings of luxury furnishings, artisan-made pieces, and exclusive designer collections. Since opening its flagship in the historic Helms Bakery District in 2005, the brand has been celebrated for its immersive showrooms, distinctive point of view, and dedication to helping customers create beautiful spaces. The current tariff environment and ongoing economic uncertainty have caused significant disruption to HD Buttercup's business model, driving the decision to liquidate its stores while conducting a concurrent search for a potential buyer to continue operating the business.

To honor its legacy and community, HD Buttercup will launch a storewide liquidation sale beginning on Friday, May 23, offering up to 70% off in-stock upholstery, case goods, outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, and home accessories. From iconic statement pieces to globally inspired home décor, customers will have one final chance to shop the collections that have defined the HD Buttercup experience.

"We've loved supporting the homes and creativity of Los Angeles," said the Co-Heads of HD Buttercup, Kalli Noel, Chief Merchandising Officer and Ryan Hung, Chief Financial Officer. "This farewell is filled with deep gratitude for every customer, designer, and team member who made HD Buttercup what it is. We hope you'll join us one last time to take home a piece of what we built together."

To participate in the sale, visit HD Buttercup at one of its showrooms or at hdbuttercup. All sales will be final. Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted.