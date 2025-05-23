RAP SNACKS FOUNDER AND CEO JAMES LINDSAY ANNOUNCES THE BRAND WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE ON DOORDASH

DOORDASH SOCIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

RAP SNACKS AND DOORDASH TEAM UP WITH DASHMART TO BRING RAP SNACKS DIRECTLY TO YOUR DOOR

- James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay announces the popular brand will be available on DoorDash. Beginning in June, consumers can order Rap Snacks products directly through DoorDash.“We decided to take this different approach with Rap Snacks so our loyal customers would have an additional avenue to receive the product directly. And partnering with DoorDash achieves that goal,” said Lindsay.The consumer will be able to purchase the brand's top items: Big Back Honey Buns, OoweeCandy, Classic Rap Snack Chips, Iconic Rap Noodles, and Cotton Candy through DashMart.Rap Snacks has been dubbed the snack of the culture, and DoorDash will provide an additional outlet for them to be accessible. The popular brand will remain available in major retailers, convenience stores, and the official Rap Snacks website.ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers, such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, helped fuel the brand's success. And its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its product line to include items such as "Rap Snacks Icon Ramen Noodles," candy, and honey buns, further merging food with hip-hop. The company is now expanding globally, with operations in the UK, Canada, and Spain.

