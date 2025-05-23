West Bengal Eyes Rs 70,000 Crore Investments In Clean Energy Over Next 5 Years

MENAFN - KNN India)West Bengal's Minister-in-Charge for Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, Dr. Shashi Panja, along with senior officials from the State's power sector, recently deliberated on the State's ongoing shift towards clean energy.

The discussions underscored the State's estimated potential of Rs 70,000 crore in energy transition-related opportunities over the next five years.

This initiative aligns with the broader national goal of achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of power generation from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Dr. Panja emphasised the State's commitment to reducing reliance on thermal energy and underscored the role of private sector participation in accelerating the transition. She highlighted that West Bengal possesses approximately 19,000 MW of ground-mounted solar energy potential.

With average renewable energy tariffs nearing Rs 3 per kilowatt hour, solar energy has become a cost-effective means of addressing the State's increasing energy demands and ensuring the sustainability of its power infrastructure.

She also noted the State's floating solar photovoltaic (PV) potential of 3,567 MW across 30 major dams.

A notable initiative in this direction is the 125 MW solar PV farm in Goaltore, Paschim Medinipur, funded jointly by the West Bengal government and the German Development Bank.

Beyond solar energy, Dr. Panja highlighted West Bengal's wind energy prospects, estimating a potential of 20,000 MW at 100 metres hub height and 23,000 MW at 150 metres, subject to full utilisation.

The State also holds biomass energy potential of approximately 2,864 MW, with regions such as Paschim Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman accounting for about half of this figure.

Dr. Panja refrained from commenting on the State's stance regarding nuclear energy. In a related development, the Department of Atomic Energy informed the Lok Sabha in March that construction of the Haripur Nuclear Power Plant-approved in principle in 2009-has yet to begin.

Barun Kumar Ray, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources, echoed the significance of the Rs 70,000 crore opportunity in clean energy transition.

He also noted ongoing government efforts to extend the operational life of electric vehicles and encourage the adoption of battery-powered alternatives to internal combustion engines.

Ray further shared that the State is exploring battery energy storage solutions in collaboration with utilities.

Additionally, innovative approaches such as agro photovoltaics-where land is used simultaneously for food production and solar energy generation-are being considered to enhance sustainability.

In a move to support agriculture through clean energy, Ray stated that the government is prioritising the solarisation of all agricultural pumps and the establishment of a solar cold chain to help farmers prolong the shelf life of produce.

