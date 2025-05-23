From Expo 2020 Dubai To Expo 2025 Osaka, Dubai's Legacy Continues

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, headed a delegation from Expo City Dubai on a visit to Expo 2025 Osaka aimed at building on the success of the initiatives and programmes launched at the World Expo in Dubai.

The two-day trip included a visit to the UAE Pavilion, where Her Excellency met volunteers and the pavilion team, as well as meetings with representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) – the World Expo governing body.

Under the theme 'Earth to Ether', the UAE Pavilion offers an immersive multisensory journey that showcases the UAE's leadership in space exploration, sustainable innovation and human-centered healthcare. It has proved popular among visitors, welcoming more than 250,000 visitors in the first two weeks of the Expo alone.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy said:“As the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka invites visitors on a journey from 'Earth to Ether,' it echoes the spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai, celebrating our nation's incredible transformation and highlighting our bold vision for collective progress. It was an honour to meet the pavilion team, volunteers and visitors, and I congratulate everyone involved in this grand spectacle of hope and ingenuity.”

Her Excellency also gave a keynote address at the inauguration of the Expo 2025's Women's Pavilion – an inspiring opening ceremony that drew from, and built upon, the legacy of the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020.

The Osaka Women's Pavilion in collaboration with Cartier honours the past – retaining the manifesto of 'when women thrive, humanity thrives' from Expo 2020 and repurposing the façade from the Japan Pavilion in Dubai – and delves into the critical intersections of planet, business and technology, education, and policy, as well as arts and culture. The physical and thematic connection between the two World Expos is unprecedented, underscoring the global imperative to work together for a better and more equal future

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy said:“At Expo 2020 Dubai, the creation of the Women's Pavilion was a defining moment – a statement of intent, declaring that women's contributions are a vital force shaping humanity's path forward and a platform for all to be a part of that journey. Here in Japan, we see a bold evolution of what began in Dubai, embodying both continuity and innovation. The Women's Pavilion in Osaka continues the purposeful collaboration to ensure the legacy of Expo 2020 lives on, and that new global commitments and coalitions will endure well into the future.”

Expo 2020 Dubai was the first World Expo since the 1900s to have a standalone pavilion dedicated to women and the integral role they play in society. Reflecting the weight placed on gender equality and women's empowerment, its legacy city, Expo City Dubai, retained the Women's Pavilion, which continues to serve as a hub for dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

[Image 1:] Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority and His Excellency Shihab AlFaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka with UAE Pavilion staff and the Expo City Dubai delegation.

[Image 2:] Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority gives a keynote address at the inauguration of the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.