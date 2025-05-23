‘Dreams And Futures Under Threat’: Raghav Chadha Hits Out At Trump’S Harvard Ban
The US Department of Homeland Security, at the behest of Secretary Kristi Noem, announced on Thursday that it was revoking Harvard's ability to enrol students under the F-1 visa programme. Hours after this move of the Trump administration, Chadha took to X to share his solidarity with the institution.
"President Trump's recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom. I stand with @Harvard and all international students whose dreams and futures are under threat. We must defend academic freedom and global collaboration."
Chadha's post, accompanied by the hashtags #StandWithHarvard and #WeAre1H, reflects growing international concern over the politicisation of education and visa policies in the United States.
Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security accused the university of fostering an "unsafe campus environment", citing alleged tolerance of "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" and links with the Chinese Communist Party. The accusations include claims that Harvard hosted and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as 2024.
The move triggered immediate backlash from academic and political circles. Harvard reportedly filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston, calling the government's action "unconstitutional retaliation" for resisting the White House's political pressures. The university argued the decision violates the First Amendment and would have an "immediate and devastating effect" on more than 7,000 international students currently enrolled.
