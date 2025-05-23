Utility And Customer Engagement Leader John O. Larsen Joins PG&E Boards Of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) today announced the election of John O. Larsen to the Boards of Directors of PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company, at the companies' Annual Meetings of Shareholders on May 22, 2025.

Mr. Larsen brings decades of experience in utility operations and large-scale customer engagement from his 36-year career at Alliant Energy Corporation based in Madison, Wisconsin. Alliant provides electricity and natural gas service to nearly 1.5 million customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

"With deep utility and customer leadership experience, John will be invaluable in helping PG&E continue to improve its operational and safety performance to better serve our customers," said Kerry W. Cooper, Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation.

At Alliant Energy Corporation, Mr. Larsen held key leadership positions across the regulated utility's business sectors including engineering, power generation and strategic planning. As CEO, he spearheaded Alliant's Clean Energy Blueprint that guided the company's investment in a sustainable and diversified electric portfolio as well as more adaptable and resilient infrastructure. Mr. Larsen joined Alliant Energy in 1988 as an electrical engineer.

"I'm excited about the progress PG&E has made in recent years and look forward to supporting CEO Patti Poppe and her leadership team in continuing to build the future of energy in California," said Mr. Larsen.

Mr. Larsen will serve on the boards' Safety and Nuclear Oversight, and People and Compensation committees.

Mr. Larsen currently serves on the Board of Directors for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. He has served on the Board of Alliant Energy Corporation and on industry boards including the American Transmission Company Management, Inc., Edison Electric Institute and Electric Power Research Institute. Mr. Larsen holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Dakota.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit . In this press release, they are together referred to as "PG&E."

