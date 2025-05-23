A Bottle That Turns Into An American Flag And It's Made In The USA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built for the season's biggest moments, from backyard barbecues and fireworks to long road trips and beach escapes, the PATH MUSA bottle represents the brand's continued commitment to reducing plastic waste while supporting American manufacturing. It also features a fun interactive touch when you line up a few bottles and their cases, they create a full American flag, making it perfect for parties, displays, and group celebrations.

"We're excited to celebrate four years of impact with a bottle that's made right here in the U.S. and built for the season ahead," said Ali Orabi, CMO at PATH. "This launch is a nod to our roots and a reminder that sustainability can be patriotic, practical, and powerful."

Key Features of the PATH MUSA Bottle:



Made in the USA : Manufactured, filled, and shipped from U.S. facilities, supporting local jobs and reducing environmental impact

Anniversary Edition : Released to mark PATH's 4-year milestone as a mission-driven brand committed to progress and planet

Summer-Ready Design : Featuring bold red, white, and blue graphics, this bottle is made to stand out at every cookout, camping trip, and concert under the sun

Interactive Design Element : When lined up, multiple bottles and their cases come together to form a full American flag. It's a fun, visual way to celebrate summer and show off your patriotic spirit.

Reusable & Recyclable : Crafted from sleek, refillable aluminum, offering a durable, waste-reducing alternative to single-use plastic bottles Limited-Time Release : Designed to celebrate July 4th and PATH's anniversary, this bottle will not be restocked once it sells out

Whether you're headed to a Fourth of July celebration or packing for a summer getaway, the PATH MUSA bottle is your go-to for stylish, sustainable hydration that's proudly American-made.

Available now at and select CVS, Walmart, and Sprouts stores nationwide. Quantities are limited, so don't wait to grab your piece of summer.

For media inquiries, product samples, or more information, please contact: [email protected]

About PATH

PATH is on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles by offering stylish, refillable, and sustainable hydration solutions made for everyday life. Headquartered in California, PATH is committed to making sustainability simple, accessible, and impactful with every refill.

