Feit Electric Acquires Universal Security Instruments’ Assets And Brand

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feit Electric, a leading global manufacturer of lighting and smart home solutions, today announced it has acquired substantially all the assets of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE American: UUU), including its trusted brand and portfolio of patented home safety technologies.

Founded in 1969, Universal Security Instruments (USI) has been a pioneer in smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide alarm innovation for more than five decades. With 11 U.S. patents and a strong retail presence across North America, USI is a name consumers trust to protect what matters most.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Feit Electric as we expand into the home safety category,” said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric.“By adding USI's proven technology and respected brand to our portfolio, we can offer retailers and consumers a more complete suite of solutions for the modern home. We're committed to carrying forward USI's legacy of innovation, while enhancing its reach with Feit Electric's resources and retail partnerships.”

Under Feit Electric's ownership, the USI brand will continue to operate as a standalone line, with a focused mission on delivering reliable, easy-to-use safety and security products. The brand will retain its core identity while gaining access to Feit Electric's global scale, enhanced product development capabilities, and industry-leading execution.

“The addition of Universal Security Instruments strengthens our expanding brand portfolio, which now includes Feit Electric, LIFX, and USI, each tailored to meet different customer needs with complementary value propositions,” said Sunil Ramchandani, chief strategy officer at Feit Electric.“This multi-brand strategy enables us to deepen retail partnerships, expand consumer choice, and lead across key smart home and safety categories.”

Feit Electric will work closely with retail partners to support the USI brand with updated assortments, refreshed packaging, enhanced marketing, and expanded online visibility. The result will be a stronger, more innovative offering in both traditional and smart safety categories built for today's connected home.

